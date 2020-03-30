SALEM, OR (KPTV) – The Salem Area Mass Transit District will suspend service locally and regionally starting on Tuesday.
The suspension will last until further notice, according to Cherriots. The agency says the suspension should help flatten the COVID-19 curve and achieve social distancing.
During the suspension, the district’s buses and buildings will be deep cleaned.
Cherriots LIFT, the paratransit service, will provide life-sustaining trips only, including appointments for medical care and dialysis treatment.
“In the interest of public health and safety, we are temporarily suspending service,” Allan Pollock, the general manager, said. “We are committed to serving our Mid-Willamette Valley customers, but only if we can assure the well-being of both our riders and our operators.”
Cherriots says it has experienced significant staffing shortages due to the coronavirus. It also says seven staff members have self-reported confirmation of coronavirus.
