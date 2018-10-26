WINCHESTER BAY, OR (KPTV) - A 76-year-old Salem woman died after a crabbing boat engine stopped working and the boat overturned in Douglas County, according to investigators.
Deputies said four people were crabbing in a 16-foot aluminum boat in Winchester Bay on Thursday. They decided to quit for the evening and the boat’s operator, a man from Waialua, Hawaii, began navigating back to the port.
Investigators said the engine quit working and attempts to restart it were not successful. The boat continued to drift with the outgoing tide and eventually ended up in the north jetty, where it was battered by incoming waves.
The U.S. Coast Guard was called out, but the boat overturned before crews could arrive at the scene. All four people in the boat were thrown into the water.
The boat’s operator, along with a 46-year-old Portland man and a 78-year-old Salem man were rescued by the Coast Guard. Judith Haney Anderson, 76, of Salem, was eventually found and flown to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
All four people in the boat were wearing floatation devices, according to deputies.
The case is under investigation, but deputies said there is no indication of any criminal wrongdoing.
