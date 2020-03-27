Salem woman helping seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Seniors living in Salem who need help during the COVID-19 pandemic are getting a helping hand and much needed food and household items.
Michelle Paslay and her volunteers with Capital Senior Services have traveled over 2,600 miles and have dropped off food and supplies to 240 seniors in two weeks.
She recently opened her business to help seniors get to doctors’ appointments and offer other services when the pandemic hit. She says she and her family canceled a trip to California and decided to help those in need.
Working on a neat story for 4:30 on @fox12oregon. A Salem woman is delivering food and supplies to seniors who might not be able to get to the store. She and her team have traveled roughly 2,600 miles in two weeks and have helped 240 people. pic.twitter.com/ExT9CkMYCb— John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) March 27, 2020
“You would see photos of people in Walmart on Facebook, you know, older people who were looking at empty aisles and empty shelves, and that kind of struck my heart,” Paslay said.
Paslay began buying supplies, things like food and toilet paper, for seniors. Paslay went to social media. Within hours, families began reaching out by the hundreds. She say her goal was to help those who couldn’t otherwise get to the store.
“Sometimes it’s, oh thank you, what a great service you guys have to offer, other times it is tears, and those are the ones that hit me the hardest,” Paslay said.
The impact she has had is evident in the stories she has shared on Facebook. Paslay says they helped a woman in her 90s. She says the woman dropped the bag of groceries when she asked if she could carry them into the woman’s home. The woman said yes and to place the items in the refrigerator. Paslay says she opened the door and all that was in there was a stick of butter.
“I said, 'ma'am, what were you planning on eating tonight?' and she was like, 'I have some noodles I think the the cupboard.' That just, oh my gosh, my heart, of course I gave her like three more bags of food,” Paslay said.
She says they will continue their deliveries as long as they have the money to do it. Paslay says they are taking all the necessary precautions to keep seniors safe with their deliveries.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.