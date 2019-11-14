SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A Salem woman says her car is the one seen in a surveillance video where the car crashes into two other parked cars Monday and then takes off.
Jennifer Jeffers said her Honda Civic was swiped from her home early Sunday morning. She now has it back but it has a busted up front end, several cracks in the windshield and both airbags deployed.
“I am just amazed that it wasn’t worse, but he deployed both airbags, he destroyed the inside,” Jeffers said.
She said Sunday morning around 4 a.m. her car disappeared, she then reported it stolen.
“It is kind of violating, I mean they just took my stuff and destroyed it,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers has a surveillance picture of a man walking through the parking lot at the time her car was taken. Salem police said that is a person of interest in the case, someone they would like to speak with.
“This is the second time it has actually been stolen from me and both times I got it back, this time I don’t think it is fixable,” Jeffers said.
Jeffers said whoever took her car went for a joy ride before it was found by Marion County deputies. She said video from Park Avenue in northeast Salem shows her car smashing into two other parked cars.
Those cars belong to Amanda Howie and her brother.
“It's lucky that it was car and not a person,” Howie said.
“I feel bad for the girl and even though it wasn’t my fault. I feel bad for everyone involved, it just kind sucks,” Jeffers said.
Both believe the car in the video is Jeffers’ stolen Honda. Salem police have not said if that is the case or not.
Anyone with information about the crash or Jeffers’ stolen car should contact Salem police.
