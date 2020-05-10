PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Many are fighting for the ability to reopen their businesses as soon as possible, but some who work in the hair salon and spa industry feel that their line of work could be opening too quickly.
A group of salon owners and employees are petitioning the governor to change their openings from phase one to phase three of Gov. Kate Brown’s plan to open Oregon back up.
The group is known as the Oregon Hairdressers Coalition and says it has more than 140 members now. The group has created the petition to change their opening date, which they are sending to state officials and to Gov. Brown.
“A lot of people have asked me if I’m worried about losing clients by not opening, but I’m a lot more worried about losing lives if I do open again. So, that’s my main focus is keeping people safe,” said Lillian Huggins, the owner of Atomic Hair Salon in Portland.
Members of the group say they agree that it would be nice for things to go back to the way they were.
“Of course, I would love to get back in the salon and see my coworkers and do my craft and all of that,” said Ashley Weiner, an employee at 220 Salon in Portland.
But they say they still need more time.
“It’s worth it for me to stay closed to slow the pandemic,” Huggins said.
The group says that reopening in phase one just doesn’t seem reasonable with the requirements they would have to meet.
“There’s a large group of us that feel that that will be putting us at a high risk. Us and our clients and then our loved ones at home,” Weiner said.
Under the governor’s guidelines, salons would have to limit the number of people working and the number of clients in the building. They would also have to screen clients for COVID-19 symptoms and provide clients and employees with sanitized, possibly reusable, smocks every appointment.
The group members say that financially, many wouldn’t be able to take on this kind of burden.
“We’ll all be operating, conceivably at a loss,” Weiner said.
Huggins says she sympathizes with people who have been out of work through the pandemic.
“I 100 percent understand that it is so difficult when you’re used to having an income to not have one anymore,” she said.
The group, though, doesn’t feel this is the time to be putting their industry’s resources to the test.
“We feel that an industry that is hands-on, such as ours, shouldn’t be the guinea pig for finding out what happens when we reopen the economy,” said Weiner.
They say they also worry that opening salons and other service industries too quickly could cause another spike in COVID-19 cases, which would force them to shut down a second time.
