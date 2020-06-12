PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Governor Kate Brown put Oregon's reopening plan on pause Thursday, citing a recent spike in COVID-19 cases across the state.
The news was disappointing to many business owners in Multnomah County - the only county in Oregon that hasn't entered Phase 1.
FOX 12 spoke to Lyndsay Maderis, owner of Thairapy, who says she was planning on welcoming back clients on Friday, but now has no idea when that can happen.
"I've only wanted us to work if it's healthy and safe. It's hard when you see everyone working when you can't," Maderis said.
Maderis, like many others, found out late Thursday about Gov. Brown's hold on all county applications for the next seven days.
Now, Multnomah County will not be entering Phase 1 reopening for at least a week, if not longer.
It all depends on what public health experts determine are the factors driving the spike of COVID-19 cases. Then Gov. Brown will decide whether to lift the pause on applications or extend it.
It's a move that has left Maderis in limbo - waiting in her empty salon while watching others get back to work on the other side of the county line.
"It's awful because I have stylists that are not getting unemployment, and now my loans have run out because we were only given two months to spend them. So I've budgeted them accordingly to help my stylists that weren't getting unemployment, and now I fire them again," said Maderis. "So it's just all the bad feelings we had when we first shut down and now it feels indefinite."
In a press conference on Friday, Gov. Brown says she sympathizes with business owners and has a message for them.
"To all of the business owners who had planned to reopen this weekend, I want to acknowledge how difficult this is for all you. Many of you have invested significant time and resources into reopening safely. Ordering supplies, hiring staff, and just keeping your lights on," said Gov. Brown. "However, as Dr. Fauci has said we don't make the timeline, the virus makes the timeline."
Maderis told FOX 12 that she also has a message for her fellow business owners who thought they would be opening their doors Friday as well.
"I know the pain you're in and you're not alone," Maderis.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(2) comments
She gets no sympathy from me, let her stylists and clients go to another county. She sat around complaining about it not being safe for 3 months, now when her money has run out and she's ready to work, but Queen Kate says "no" she's mad. Just imagine all the countless others who either never had any money or ran out of money months ago feel. Remember . . . this is Queen Kate and her fault alone for shutting down everything and her house arrest orders, time to vote her out!
So what was Kate supposed to do? Keep everything open and let the virus spread to everyone, killing more people? What would your plan have been? Leaving things open and letting more people die?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.