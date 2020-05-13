Salt & Straw gives ice cream to Hillsboro nurses working on front lines of COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nurses working on the front lines of pandemic received a special delivery on Wednesday.
Salt & Straw gave out hundreds of single-serve ice cream cups to the workers at Keiser Westside in Hillsboro. All the cups were Salted Carmel, Salt & Straw’s most popular flavor. The delivery is just one of several being made in honor of Nurses Week, showing frontline workers they are not forgotten.
“We're very appreciative, we appreciate the support, it gives us a morale booster, it’s just important for everybody to know just how much we appreciate everything that's been done for us,” Kelli Carlson, a nurse at Keiser Westside, said.
The delivery on Wednesday was made through the Frontline Foods PDX organization, which has been delivering meals from local restaurants to frontline workers since the COVID-19 pandemic started. It’s fully funded by community donations.
Anyone interested in helping out can learn more on the Frontline Foods website.
