PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Ice cream comes in many flavors but local ice cream company Salt & Straw is introducing something entirely new – the entire Thanksgiving menu.

The collection of new flavors is called “Friendsgiving” and it includes five flavors of ice cream inspired by walnut cheesecake, sweet potato pie, pumpkin and gingersnap pie along with less traditional flavors like dinner rolls and turkey with cranberry sauce.

The turkey and cranberry sauce ice cream is made from roasted turkey bacon, tucked in a brittle with thyme and pepper for what Salt & Straw says is a “salty flavor that joins our house made cranberry sauce.”

The dinner roll ice cream is made from actual buttered rolls, smeared with buttercream and sea salt before being churned into a salted sweet cream.

Salt & Straw first opened in 2011 as a push cart business with only eight flavors. The company has since expanded, shipping ice cream nationwide with four locations in the Portland area and locations in Beaverton and Eugene expected to open next year. The company also has locations in California and Florida.