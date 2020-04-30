PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An iconic Portland ice cream shop is reopening its doors Friday.
Salt & Straw announced that most of its shops on the West Coast will reopen for contactless local pickup and delivery.
With the reopenings, the company says they’re also bringing back pints of classics such as Sea Salt with Caramel Ribbons, Honey Lavender, Chocolate Gooey Brownie along with a limited run of Pots of Gold & Rainbows, head ice cream maker Tyler Malek’s ode to the beloved breakfast cereal. Waffle cones will also be available to pair with pint orders.
The shops on Northeast Alberta Street, Southeast Division Street, Northwest 23rd Avenue and Lake Oswego will be open from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. each day.
You can pre-order online to pick up your favorite in-store.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
