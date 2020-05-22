HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) – The Salvation Army was back out in the community on Friday to help families that need extra help during the pandemic.
Volunteers handed out food boxes at the Clackamas Town Center.
The boxes are stocked with meat, fruits and vegetables enough to feed a family of four for a week.
The Salvation Army says it's run out of food boxes at each event and the demand is high.
"A lot of us need help in ways we never expected to, and we've never had to go to Salvation Army or other agencies and we just want to be available to anyone who needs help right now," Michael Stak of the Salvation Army.
In the past three weeks, the Salvation Army has served more than 14,000 people in the Portland Metro area.
Food boxes will be available Wednesday at East Hill Church in Gresham.
