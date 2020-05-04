PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Salvation Army is giving away food boxes throughout the month of May to those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday morning, vehicles lined up near the Lloyd Center before the food box giveaway began.
One man told FOX 12 he could use the extra help during this time.
"The way things are going right now, any opportunity is a blessing. You want to take advantage of it," said David Willis.
The Salvation Army says it's here to help everyone. From those they've helped before, those who've never gone to a food pantry and those who have lost their jobs or were furloughed.
"So, you really can't judge somebody by the quality of their car or by the clothing they're wearing today, because there are so many people who are struggling and needing to ask for help for the first time in their lives," said Major Bob Lloyd with the Salvation Army.
The food boxes are stocked with meat, fruit and vegetables - donations from the Oregon Food Bank, Franz Bakery and others.
Each box has enough food for a family of four for a week.
The Salvation Army plans to give out 1,500 to 2,000 boxes of food a week.
Getting a food box Monday morning will save Willis money that he can now use to pay other bills.
"You know, you're running out of stuff and you're not really sure if it's safe to go get it, you know," Willis said. "So I'm just taking the opportunity to get some food for my family."
Besides the Lloyd Center location, the Salvation Army is also distributing food boxes to two other locations every week during the month of May.
Here are the locations and dates to pick up a food box:
- MONDAYS at Lloyd Center located at 2201 Lloyd Center, Portland, OR 97232 between 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Enter from Multnomah St. directly across from Regal Lloyd Center & IMAX.
- WEDNESDAYS at East Hill Church in Gresham located at 701 N Main Ave, Gresham, OR 97030 between 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM.
- FRIDAYS at Clackamas Town Center located at 12000 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR 97086 between 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Located on the corner of Monterey Ave. & 82nd.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.