PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Salvation Army is wrapping up its month-long food box distribution at the Lloyd Center on Monday.
The Salvation Army started "Operation Share Hope" food box program last month in response to the growing need for financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past four weeks, the program has served nearly 23,000 people across the Portland metro area.
The food boxes were stocked with meat, fruits and vegetables - enough to feed a family of four for a week.
People arrived as soon as the drive-thru opening at 9 a.m. Monday. They told FOX 12 that the program has made a big difference in their lives.
"I've been here twice and it's been a real good service for me," said Lynne, who was picking up a food box at the Lloyd Center.
"It's a blessing that they're here," Carla said. "The economy has gotten pretty harsh, and so it's a blessing you guys are here and I'm thankful."
Capt. Michael O'Brien with the Salvation Army says the smiling faces are why they do this.
"Just super thankful for everyone who has been able to help and the joy that has been shared through this process," Capt. Michael O'Brien said.
While Monday is the final day of distributing food boxes at the Lloyd Center, the Salvation Army will continue to pass out food boxes at East Hill Church in Gresham on Wednesdays and Clackamas Town Center on Fridays until further notice.
- WEDNESDAYS at East Hill Church in Gresham located at 701 N Main Ave, Gresham, OR 97030 between 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM.
- FRIDAYS at Clackamas Town Center located at 12000 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR 97086 between 9:00 AM - 1:00 PM. Located on the corner of Monterey Ave. & 82nd.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
