PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Salvation Army is stepping up to provide child care for first responders and health care workers in Salem.
The service began at the end of March at the Salvation Army Ray & Joan Kroc Corps Community Center in Salem.
The program is now serving around 80 children, ranging in age from 4 to 12 years old.
It’s a big relief for the families being supported.
“We provide meals for the kids while they’re here, snacks, there’s a variety of activities they can enjoy, there’s some education opportunities to get distance learning done. We’re able to provide a Chromebook for them if they don’t have one,” said Quinton Markham of the Salvation Army.
The Salvation Army stated the program was made possible thanks to the support of AT&T.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
