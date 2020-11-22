PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – It is going to be a challenging holiday season for the Salvation Army and the local branch is already facing a setback.
"To have somebody come before we even start and steal kettle equipment just really really breaks our hearts and demoralizes us,” Major Bob Lloyd said.
Sometime late Friday night or early Saturday morning someone walked away with their red kettle equipment.
The Salvation Army had placed it inside the safeway store on Northeast Sandy Boulevard to start bell ringing on Saturday.
Lloyd said this is going to be a very tough fundraising season for them as there are more stores closed less people going to stores that are open and people are carrying less cash.
Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Salvation Army online can do so here.
