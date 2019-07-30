Salvation Army to close Adult Rehabilitation Center in Portland after century of service

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- After more than 100 years in Portland, the Salvation Army is closing its Adult Rehabilitation Center.
More than 70 employees and more than 50 residents will feel the brunt of the closure. The Salvation Army says while this is something that has been brewing for a while, it's was still difficult to make the final decision to close the program.
In the last few years, the Salvation Army says it's seen a change in the number of residents in the all-male program. They say it's because of the Affordable Care Act giving more people access to services they didn't have before, and thus they saw a decline in residents.
Right now, the program is helping 56 men. That number the Salvation Army says is low, as the building can hold 120.
On July 15, the Salvation Army will no longer accept men into the program, but it will continue working with residents to continue their treatment and find placement for them in other programs.
As for the 74 employees, the Salvation Army hopes to reassign them to other units within the organization or find them other jobs.
"We are really sad about the change in the program and we want people to know that none of us want to close a program but we are really pleased that we will continue to offer the four shelters that are in our community and we're hoping again that some of our employees can find employment in those areas," Salvation Army Divisional Commander, Nancy Dihle said.
The Salvation Army plans to keep the building for its other programs. It's unclear at this point what it may be used for in the future. The program will close Sept. 30.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.