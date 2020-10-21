PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - For the first time, Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a recent documentary.
The support from the head of the Catholic Church is drawing a lot of reaction from the LGBTQ community as well as church leaders.
"I cried this morning, and those were tears of joy because again, it's a holy man who's speaking to the world," St. Andrew Church member Jerry Deas said. "His words are going to resonate today around the world like you wouldn't believe."
It's been a long journey for Deas and many others in the LGBTQ community who say they've experienced homophobia in the Catholic Church for many years.
Deas is a longtime member of St. Andrew Church in northeast Portland.
He's been with his husband Tom for 38 years, officially married for six of them.
He recalled some of the moments he remembers experiencing homophobia in the Catholic Church.
"The priest came in, and he said, you know, 'get out of my church.' And I looked at him, and I said 'well father I will get out of your four walls, but this is my church," Deas said.
He's hoping the Pope's statement will shift mindsets in the church, but he knows there's a long road ahead.
"The sentiment I think will be widely accepted, in other words, because it means that can be the beginning of the discussion. Now embraced, that's another question," Deas said.
But for same-sex couples like Linda Garcia and Susan Ramsey, who've been together for 20 years, this support comes a little too late.
"I'm not going to run to church," Garcia said. "When I read the headline, I thought, oh well, good for them too bad they didn't do that earlier because I am one that that religion has turned on."
Garcia remembers how tough it was to come out to her mother and how the church played a significant role in her mother's reaction.
"You know she said it's wrong. And I said who said it's wrong? And she said the bible but couldn't really tell me where," Garcia said.
But the couple is encouraged by the stance that Pope Francis is taking on same-sex civil unions.
"So many people are being ostracized for whatever reason, here and worldwide," Susan Ramsey said. "I really hope that this will have one step forward, two steps forward to help be more inclusive."
Leadership at St. Andrew told FOX 12 it believes Pope Francis showed courage in his endorsement of same-sex civil unions.
Father Dave Segar says he believes the Catholic community will largely agree with Pope Francis' sentiment, but he says some bishops and cardinals may not.
