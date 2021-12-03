SILVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - After a big win last Saturday in Hillsboro, the Silverton Foxes are once again OSAA state champs for the first time in three decades. The last time the football program won first place was in 1991, at then Park Stadium in Corvallis.
Like fathers, like sons: the dream of the 90s is alive in Silverton, passing down that championship pedigree from one generation of Foxes to the next.
"The roots run deep with Silverton football," said Dylan Scott.
Much has changed in 30 years in Fox country, but number one still feels so good.
"It was kind of emotional a little bit at the game just to be there. The crowd was amazing, just like it was in '91," Owen Von Flue said.
Jackson Pfeifer, Dylan Scott and Sawyer Teeney now know what their dads felt like in the glory days. Thirty years in the rearview that is always in the front of mind.
"We were talking about how much for the community it does, and I was looking back and I remember most of those guys numbers still to this day because they were larger than life to me back then," said Colin Scott.
Colin was the ball boy in '91 with his dad, Pat, on the coaching staff. Granddad and grandson, Dylan, now have that championship bond too.
"This is their 30-year anniversary and having my grandpa coach and my dad be the ball boy," Colin said, to which his granddad added, "He's not the ball boy now. He's on the chain gang, he's moved up!"
Head coach Josh Craig was about 11 months old on that fateful day in '91.
"I coached Josh when he was a 7th grader," Pat said.
The Foxes' 12-1 season culminated with Saturday's 26-20 victory in the rain over the then two-time reigning state champs from Springfield's Thurston High School.
"John Mannion got this thing rolling again, and he doesn't get enough credit for that, but Josh has taken it and run with it and really upped the ante," said Pat.
"We went to the State Championship with [Mannion] in '14 and lost to Hermiston, so this is kind of a continuation of that, sort of a progression," said Josh. "We have been running the same stuff for 12 years."
So, who wins the hypothetical matchup between '91 and '21?
"We would have beat them, easy," Owen said.
"We were nasty, so I don't know if they'd stood a chance," Brian Pfeifer said.
In Silverton, the Fox boys are also ranked number one in hoops in 5A.