SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Businesses in Sandy are excited about all of the snow on Mt. Hood.
Business owners say things have picked up in the past couple weeks with skiers and snowboarders passing through.
“It’s usually pretty loud in the mornings and stuff, it’s pretty chaotic,” Mountain Moka Barista Nolan Johns said. “Keeps us busy so makes the time go faster.”
Sunday night, customers stopped in on their way back from the mountain.
“Spent the weekend up on the mountain, stayed in Government Camp. Just wanted to kind of hang out, see a lot of snow. Went cross country skiing, went to some bars, went to Timberline to get some hot chocolate, now we’re back here waiting on a bus to get back to Portland," said one customer.
Over at Otto’s Ski Shop, Office Manager Brittany Allen said they’re glad to finally see some significant snow.
“It was kind of a slow start to the winter, we had intermittent rain, kinda slow snow, things have picked up around the holidays though and now with the snow storm, we’re really excited,” Allen said.
For them, she said this weekend, business was steady but not quite as busy as they thought it would be. She thinks treacherous travel conditions kept a lot of people home, but she said now that good base layer of snow should be just what the mountain needs, and just what they need.
“We’re excited to get more business, we’re excited to have a good base, we’re excited to meet new people and get new people started in the sport,” Allen said.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.