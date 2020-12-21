SANDY, OR (KPTV) - As restrictions to prevent COVID-19 is felt across the state of Oregon, the city of Sandy is looking at doing a few things differently they say will help some of their struggling businesses.
The city is looking into expanding its facade program and offering grants for businesses to put in covers for outdoor seating.
Businesses like restaurants and gyms would be able to apply for a grant with the city. The business owner could then either have the city design an outdoor structure at no cost or have it professionally designed, and the cost would be considered part of the project. The says it will pay for all project costs upfront, and then the business owner would pay back the city 20 percent of the total project.
"It gives them a more permanent solution," Mayor Stan Pulliam said, "Something that brings city resources to bare and will have long term benefits to our community."
He said the average cost per structure would be about $10,000 to $20,000, and a handful of businesses have already said they were interested. Pulliam says businesses have been hit hard by the pandemic restrictions.
"Our local main street business owners and their employees who are struggling to get their unemployment checks are really coming to their wit's end," Pulliam said.
The outdoor seating areas are not the only thing he is pushing for. Pulliam posted an open letter to Oregon Governor Kate Brown. He says he and several other mayors across the state are planning to hold a statewide day of opening on January 1st. Pulliam said business would no longer follow the guidelines for counties considered extreme risk but rather what applies to high-risk counties, which allowed bars and restaurants to reopen.
"I would say that we are looking at opening in a safe way, still following her guidelines just one step below where she currently has us," Pulliam said.
