SANDY, OR (KPTV) – A Clackamas County family says they made a disturbing discovery inside their home: an uninvited guest.
David Kotkins, who lives in a home located in a rural area off Highway 26, said the strange man also expressed bizarre behavior when his wife and 6-year-old daughter woke up and encountered him in their living room Wednesday morning.
Kotkins told FOX 12 he left for work around 6 a.m. and believes the stranger entered his home through an unlocked side door shortly after. His daughter, Madison, said when she woke up, the man was standing right next to her.
“I didn’t know him,” she said. “He was wearing no shoes and no shirt.”
Madison’s mother told FOX 12 off-camera that she got up next and saw the stranger, too. She then called her husband, David.
“My wife said when she woke up, there was a guy with a Mohawk in our house and asked me if I knew who it was – and I said no,” Kotkins said.
Kotkins said the stranger also asked his wife for a lighter.
Concerned and confused about who it was and why he was there, Kotkins said he asked his wife to FaceTime him.
“All I saw was the door and his face right there,” he said.
Kotkins said he then dialed 911 while his wife attempted to convince the strange man to leave their home. The stranger did so, Kotkins said, but the unwelcomed visit to their property wasn’t over.
According to Kotkins, the man then went into their garage before also attempting to get inside their minivan. When the man found it was locked, Kotkins said, he walked towards Highway 26, where a Clackamas County deputy found him and took him into custody.
The suspected intruder has since been identified as 34-year-old Justin Kerhli, deputies said.
Kerhli, who was booked on charges of criminal trespassing and burglary, also allegedly confessed that he wanted to steal one of the family’s cars, deputies said.
“There was something definitely off with the guy,” Kotkins said. “He was probably the most docile intruder that we could’ve got. But, it’s definitely an eye opener.”
Kotkins said he doesn’t believe anything was stolen or damaged and nobody was hurt.
He also said he was extremely thankful for a Clackamas County deputy that responded and even came back to sit down with his daughter to discuss stranger danger.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
