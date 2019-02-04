SANDY, OR (KPTV) – A man from Sandy was sentenced to more than 18 years in prison Monday after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon says he exchanged sexually explicit messages with underage kids from several different states, including a developmentally disabled teen.
Larry Lewis Hudson, 46, must register as a sex offender after being convicted for a second time of exploiting and abusing children, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Billy J. Williams says.
According to court documents, Hudson’s most recent crimes were identified by independent law enforcement investigations conducted by agencies in four different states.
The earliest began in July 2015, the attorney’s office says, when a father in Louisiana reported that person using the name “Brian Johnson” had exchanged sexually explicit messages with and received at least one explicit photo from his 13-year-old daughter using the Kik messenger app.
In January 2016, a mother in Illinois called police after learning that her developmentally disabled teen daughter had sent explicit images of herself to “Brian Johnson” using the same app.
In March 2016, a detective in Arizona who was posing as a 15-year-old girl online was contacted Brian Johnson, who said he was a 22-year-old living in Sandy, the attorney’s office says.
A few days after that exchange, law enforcement said Brian Johnson contacted an investigator in Texas who was posing online as a 14-year-old girl from Georgia.
Hudson was later identified as the person calling himself Brian Johnson.
In March 2017, FBI agents executed a federal search warrant at Hudson’s home in Sandy and seized a number of electronic device, including two cell phones.
The attorney’s office says a forensic examination of the phones revealed 49 explicit images depicting children engaged in sexual acts with adults. Hudson later admitted to using the name Brian Johnson as an alias and to sending sexually-explicit materials to minors.
Hudson last year pleaded guilty to one count of attempted online enticement of a minor, one count of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.
Hudson in December 2000 was convicted in Clackamas County Circuit Court of unlawful sexual penetration with a foreign object and first degree sexual abuse after repeatedly molesting a girl over a seven-month period.
Hudson after his first conviction was sentenced to and served three years in prison. His prison sentence was followed by a 10-year term of post-prison supervision during which authorities say he repeatedly violated his supervision conditions.
Hudson on Monday was sentenced to 220 months in federal prison and, upon completion of his prison sentence, will be on supervised release for 20 years, during which he will be subject to stringent conditions of supervision, the attorney’s office says.
