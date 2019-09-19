Sandy man says he was randomly attacked while walking to the store

SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Sandy police are investigating after a man says he was randomly attacked by another person while he was walking to the store.
Jeff Fisher says he was walking to get a soda Monday, something he does quite a bit, when he noticed someone behind him. They next thing he says he knew he was being pushed to the ground and then punches started flying toward his face.
The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 26 and Bluff Road.
“He came up behind him, grabbed him by his coat, tore his coat," Fisher’s mom, Ivy Jones, said. "Punch after punch after punch.”
People driving by stopped to help and called 911 before things got much worse. But Fisher did not leave without injury. He had a black-eye, swelling in his face and his new teeth he’d just gotten after waiting for nine years were ruined.
“This guy hit him so hard that it broke both his upper and lower plates,” Jones said.
Sandy police were called, but at the time, Fisher declined to press charges. Jones says her son has mental challenges and likely didn’t realize the gravity of the situation. She adds he is also terrified to leave their home without someone.
“I am scared to death of him,” Jones says Fisher told her. “He said, 'you know, he’ll kill me!'”
Both say they want to see justice in the case and get Fisher’s life back to normal.
“Now I drive him up to the store because he is afraid of this guy,” Jones said.
Sandy Police are investigating the case. They do know who the man is that attacked Fisher. They say he is a known transient in the area.
