SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, who's made headlines throughout the pandemic for his open criticism of Gov. Kate Brown's COVID-19 restrictions, is running for governor.

Pulliam, a Republican, made the announcement at a news conference in Sandy Tuesday afternoon.

"I look around my hometown of Sandy and still recognize the Oregon from my childhood," Pulliam said in a prepared statement. "I still believe in it. And as I’ve traveled the state, I’ve seen more places like Sandy. From Coos Bay to Baker City, and from Klamath Falls to Pendleton. It’s time to unite our state and return Oregon to its former glory as a symbol of that pioneer spirit and freedom that compelled generations to make their way across the Oregon Trail."

Brown, a Democrat who took office in 2015, is not eligible to run again because of term limits.

Pulliam joins at least three other Republicans vying for governor. Dr. Bud Pierce of Salem, conservative consultant Bridget Barton and Medford business owner Jessica Gomez have all announced their candidacies.

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek and Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla, both Democrats, have also entered the race.

Kotek is so far the highest profile candidate in what is likely to be a crowded Democratic primary field. In Oregon, Democrats have overwhelming majorities in the Legislature and the party has held the governor’s office since 1987.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports state Treasurer Tobias Read is widely expected to announce a campaign in coming days, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum is said to be seriously considering a race, and New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof has acknowledged he’s exploring a run. Kristof said in an email last week that he is “getting close to a decision.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.