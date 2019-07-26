NEAR SANDY, OR (KPTV) – Sandy police are asking for help finding a missing woman they say needs medication.
Amy Tovar, 48, has been staying in the Bend area and was reported to have been traveling to the Portland area, where she may have met with someone at a Goodwill store and been placed in a hotel room, according to the Sandy Police Department.
Police say Tovar needs a specific medication and could be endangered.
Anyone with any information about this case is asked to contact the Sandy Police Department and reference case number 19-0774; callers who have seen or heard from Tover since Monday or Tuesday should call 911 or the Clackamas County non-emergency line at 503-655-8211.
