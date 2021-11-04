Sandy police investigating shooting

SANDY, Ore. (KPTV) - On Thursday at 8:15 p.m. Sandy police received a report of gun fire near the intersection of Jacoby Road and Cascadia Village Drive.
There were no reported injuries, but damage to at least one vehicle. Initial reports were that individuals in two vehicles had been involved in a drug deal outside the city limits of Sandy, before entering the city where the gun fire occurred.
A male in one of the involved vehicles called 911 to report the incident and is cooperating with law enforcement. The other vehicle, described as a teal-colored Honda hatchback, fled the scene. The people inside were all described as white male adults, possibly from the Troutdale area.
If you witnessed this incident, or have relevant surveillance footage, contact the Sandy Police Department tip line at 503-489-2195 or email SandyPDPIO@ci.Sandy.or.us and reference Sandy PD Case #21-1270.