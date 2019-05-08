SANDY, OR (KPTV) – Sandy police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 53-year-old man.
David Burch, of Sandy, left his home Sunday and was last in contact with friends and family that evening, according to police. Officers say they are concerned for Burch’s health and safety.
According to officers, Burch has connections in southern Oregon, Idaho, and Texas and may be hitchhiking, traveling by rideshare service, or by bus.
Anyone with information about Burch is asked to contact Sandy police at 503-655-8211 and reference case number 19-0433.
