SANDY, OR (KPTV) - Sandy police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a woman Tuesday evening.
Brittney Taussig, 37, was last seen on Monday around 1 p.m. leaving her parents’ house in Sandy.
Taussig told her parents she was walking to her home in Federal Way, Washington.
Police said Taussig has been diagnosed with various forms of mental illness and does not have access to her medications.
She is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall weighing 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black leggings, black flip-flops, and carrying a Hawaiian print tote, according to police.
If located, please call the Sandy Police Department.
