SANDY, OR (KPTV) - With the July 4 in just a few days, many people are making plans to celebrate with COVID-19 in mind. Cities across Oregon have canceled or altered plans to meet restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the virus.
Tuesday afternoon, the city of Sandy announced that it was planning to postpone its firework display that was set to take place Saturday night at Sandy High School.
The city says the city council had voted on June 1 to move forward with Independence Day plans. The intent was to do so with the required social distancing guidelines in mind.
Last week, the city posted to social media the firework show was going to happen, but on Tuesday, decided to postpone the event.
City officials say they were notified by Clackamas County that their plan for a fireworks show would not be compliant with the governor’s COVID-19 executive orders, specifically, the 25 person limit for gatherings.
Sandy city leaders say they recognize the value that positive uplifting events have on their community. They say that is why they plan to reschedule rather than to cancel the event entirely. No date has been set yet for the rescheduled event.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.