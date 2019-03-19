LYONS, OR (KPTV) – A fire near the North Santiam State Recreation Area off Highway 22 has grown to about 60 acres Tuesday evening, according to fire officials.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says the Santiam Park Fire grew because of strong east winds and jumped the Santiam River. The fire is 20 percent contained.
Level 3 “Go” evacuations are in place for residents west of Neighbors Lane, including 25th Avenue, River Loop, and Oak Lane.
About 35 homes and 30 outbuildings are threatened but no structures have been lost, according to ODF.
The Red Cross has identified Mari-Linn School, located at 641 5th St. in Lyons, as an evacuation center.
The North Santiam School District said classes would be canceled Wednesday for K-8 students attending Mari-Linn School.
ODF, the Lyons Fire Department, the Mill City Fire Department, the Sublimity Fire Department and other agencies were battling the blaze and expect to return in the morning.
A Type 2 helicopter and multiple dozers and engines are being used to fight the blaze.
The North Santiam State Recreation Area has been closed.
