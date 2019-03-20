LYONS, OR (KPTV) - Evacuation levels for a wildfire burning near the North Santiam State Recreation Area were lowered Wednesday morning.
The Oregon Department of Forestry said that the Santiam Park Fire quickly grew to about 60 acres due to strong east winds. The grass fire was first reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
The fire was about 20 percent contained Tuesday night.
Crews from the Lyons Rural Fire Department, Oregon Department of Forestry, Mill City, Sublimity and other agencies were fighting the fire.
A Type 2 helicopter and multiple dozers and engines were being used to fight the blaze.
Level 3 “Go” evacuations were in place for residents west of Neighbors Lane, including 25th Avenue, River Loop, and Oak Street.
No one has been hurt and no homes have been lost, but ODF says that 35 homes and 30 outbuildings were threatened.
Evacuations were lowered to Level 2 "Be Set", according to the Linn County Sheriff's Office. Residents can return to their homes, but should be ready to leave if fire level changes.
Alert: Santiam Park FireLinn County Only: The Santiam Park fire has been moved to a level 2. Residents can return to their homes. Please be ready and set to leave if fire level changes. https://t.co/rnwJeTJU5Y— Linn County Sheriff (@LinnCountySO) March 20, 2019
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.