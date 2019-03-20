LYONS, OR (KPTV) – All evacuation orders in Marion and Linn counties were lifted Wednesday evening as a wildfire burned near the North Santiam State Recreation Area.
Evacuation orders were lowered Wednesday morning.
The Oregon Department of Forestry says the Santiam Park Fire quickly grew to about 60 acres due to strong east winds. According to officials, at one point, the grass fire was threatening 35 homes and 30 outbuildings near Lyons, which is southeast of Salem.
The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday and was 20 percent contained by Tuesday night.
Crews from multiple agencies in Lyons saved one man’s house from nearly burning down.
They say favorable wind conditions Wednesday helped them fight the flames.
When FOX 12 arrived on scene Wednesday, firefighters were mopping up around the home of Roger Knox, who says if it weren’t for fire crews, the home he built decades ago would have burned to the ground Tuesday night.
The fire spread quickly Tuesday afternoon, consuming dozens of acres near the North Santiam Recreational Area before jumping the Santiam River into Linn County.
Marion and Linn Count officials issued Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations for nearby homes, including Knox’s; however, Knox and his wife chose to stay.
Knox says he built the two-story log house in 1981. For Knox, the thought of losing the home is unbearable.
“I’m not going to leave my home,” Knox said.
Knox says he watched Tuesday night as flames approached from the cliff side behind his house.
Firefighters weren’t able to trek through the tough terrain, Knox says.
“You can see it’s so steep, it’s just about impossible to get around down there and try to fight a fire,” Knox said.
As the fire crept closer, Knox says a helicopter came in and dropped water on it. Knox says he’ll never forget that moment or the fire crews that made it possible.
Alert: Santiam Park FireLinn County Only: The Santiam Park fire has been moved to a level 2. Residents can return to their homes. Please be ready and set to leave if fire level changes. https://t.co/rnwJeTJU5Y— Linn County Sheriff (@LinnCountySO) March 20, 2019
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
