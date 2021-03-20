DETROIT, OR (KPTV) - Six months after the devastating wildfires, Detroit is rebuilding.
The Santiam Rebuild Coalition broke ground on a new community building at the old Detroit High School site. A wildfire destroyed much of the town last fall, including city hall.
Sponsors of this new project hope it will give neighbors a place to come together while drawing others in to visit.
"This is Oregon's playground. So many people from throughout Oregon come to Detroit to go hiking, to go on the lake, to go hang out with family. There are so many connections to this lake from throughout Oregon. This is gonna benefit everyone," Chris Tardiff, President of Detroit Lake Foundation, said. "It's gonna be amazing. it's gonna be absolutely amazing."
The coalition is already getting some much-needed assistance.
Withers Lumber donated $10,000 to the project, which supporters say will go a long way.
