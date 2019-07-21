Sarah Iannarone kicks off campaign for mayor of Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The 2020 race for Portland mayor has begun.
On Saturday, Sarah Iannarone – who announced her bid for mayor earlier this month – held an official launch party.
This comes as incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler confirmed to FOX 12 that he does intend to run for re-election.
Iannarone kicked off her second campaign for Portland city mayor on Saturday, addressing supporters at Mt. Scott City Park.
Earlier this month, she announced plans for a rematch against Mayor Wheeler, who she ran against in 2016, in a video posted to YouTube.
“Mayor Wheeler, the social, economic and environmental issues you pledged to solve in 2016 still plague Portland today,” Iannarone said in the video.
Throwing the first punch of the mayoral race, Iannarone accuses the incumbent mayor of abandoning progressive values and ceding the streets of Portland to “armed gangs of bigots.”
She doubled down on her disapproval of Wheeler’s work as mayor at Saturday’s event.
“Police brutality, rising housing costs, stagnant wages, a lack of access to basic safety and basic human needs,” Iannarone said.
But Mayor Wheeler made it clear on Friday he is not throwing in the towel.
“We’ve got the homeless crisis. We’ve got the livability issues. We’ve got some public safety issues. We’ve got the demonstrations and counter-demonstrations and street violence. There’s no shortage of work to be done and I’m 100 percent in,” he said.
But during a public event last November, Mayor Wheeler reportedly mumbled, “I can’t wait for my term to be over.”
“One guy in the back of the room kept popping up every 30 seconds and shouting me down and calling me a liar. And I shouldn’t let it get to me. I really shouldn’t,” said Wheeler.
He called it a moment of frustration, adding that he is human.
“I don't deny it, but it’s not like I just walk around saying ‘I can't wait for my term to be over,’” Wheeler said.
Now, he’s changing his tune.
And though Portland has not re-elected a mayor in nearly two decades, Wheeler said he does intend to run for re-election.
“I absolutely intend to run for re-election,” he said. “I know people wish we could make faster progress on things like the homelessness crisis, but we’ve got the right formulas. We’ve got the right team in place to make the change we need.”
To be clear, though Mayor Wheeler said he intends to run, he has not officially launched a campaign.
He tells FOX 12 he’ll wait until after September to do so.
Meanwhile, Iannarone says she will focus her campaign on various platforms, including addressing climate change, housing affordability and inequality.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.