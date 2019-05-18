(KPTV) - 39 years ago, on May 18th, 1980, Mount St. Helens erupted, causing an avalanche of rock, dirt and debris.
Hundreds of homes were destroyed, and roads that once lead up to the mountain were wiped out.
57 people were killed in the chaos making it the deadliest volcano eruption in U.S. history.
Now, May is recognized as Volcano Preparedness Month in Oregon, a time where everyone should go over emergency plans and get ready for future eruptions.
