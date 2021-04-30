BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beginning Friday, restaurant owners can pre-register for the Small Business Administration’s restaurant relief grant.
The owners of Ickabod’s in downtown Beaverton said they’re grateful for programs like this.
“My mom and I have worked every day since March 17 of last year because you don’t want to spend all of that payroll so you do everything you can to cut back,” Lisa Alleyne with Ickabod’s said.
Alleyne runs Ickabod’s with her mother, who owns it. The last year has been a challenge. They have let staff go, hired them back and have been trying to keep up with the changing restrictions.
“I know a lot of businesses have taken a tough hit but the restaurants have really taken a tough hit,” Alleyne said. “It’s interesting because if you came into our place, we’re doing everything we can to keep you safe. And to be the industry that seems to be kind of singled out is challenging.”
Alleyne said they will apply for the new grant.
Pre-registration is now open for the program. On Monday, the $28.6 billion restaurant revitalization fund officially begins taking applications for restaurants, bars and other food service businesses impacted by the pandemic.
You can find a link to apply here.
