SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Judicial Department is warning Oregonians to be aware of a scam threatening fines, prosecution or jail time because of missed jury duty.

The OJD warns this scam is appearing in the form of a phone call, emails and texts most recently in the Willamette Valley although it’s expected to be occurring elsewhere.

Oregonians on the receiving end of the scam are being pressured to provide confidential data such as bank account information, credit card numbers, date of birth or social security numbers, potentially leading to identity theft and fraud. The OJD warns these are not connected with any state or federal courts.

If you receive a call, text or email demanding information, the OJD says do not provide any. Instead, get the caller's name and number and then hang up before reaching out directly to the local court to verify or report the contact.

If you have been the victim of any fraud, you can report the theft to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission at 877-438-4338 or by visiting their fraud report website.