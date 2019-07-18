SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Department of Justice is warning people about a genetic testing scam targeting Medicare users.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum sent out a public scam warning Thursday.
The Oregon DOJ has received multiple reports of fraud targeting Medicare beneficiaries through telemarketing calls, booths at public events, health fairs and door-to-door visits.
Rosenblum said the scammers offer cheek swabs for genetic testing in order to obtain Medicare information, which is then stolen for fraudulent billing purposes.
The scammers falsely promise that Medicare will pay for the test, according to the DOJ, and some may even ask for a doctor's name, implying they will send the results to a person’s doctor.
Investigators said the information can lead to thousands of dollars in fraudulent bills, as well as the suspects taking possession of victims’ personal genetic information.
The DOJ advises people who agree to genetic testing to be sure the test is ordered by a doctor, medically necessary and covered by a health plan.
People are also advised to never give out social security or Medicare information, health plan numbers or banking information to an unknown person.
Anyone who believes they have been the victim of Medicare fraud is asked to contact the Department of Human Services fraud hotline at 888-372-8301 or online at state.or.us.
Other fraud reports can be made to the Oregon DOJ at oregonconsumer.gov or 877-877-9392.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
