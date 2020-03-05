Scammers cost victims $10K, targeted elderly in Lake Oswego, SW Portland: police

LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – Police are warning of a group of men who are scamming people in Lake Oswego and southwest Portland.
The suspects are white, in their mid-20s to 30s, and have heavy Irish accents, according to investigators, who say the suspects are visiting residents and claiming to be able to perform power washing, chimney repair, and other similar work.
One resident was left with a demolished chimney, according to investigators, who say the suspects have cost victims a combined $10,000 in losses so far and have targeted some elderly residents.
Several residents have been talking about the suspects on social media. Police believe there may be additional victims that have not yet reported incidents.
According to investigators, there are three to four men using multiple fake company names that all have an address in San Francisco, California.
The men are associated with two different pickup rental vehicles and may have also been active in the Santa Clara area of California, police say.
“Residents are reminded that persons are required to have a business license from the City of Lake Oswego in order to conduct business within the city, and they are required to carry it with them when they do so,” according to law enforcement.
Police suggest researching a company online or contacting the Better Business Bureau or the Oregon Construction Contractors Board to see if a company is legitimate.
Anyone who believes they are a victim of one of these scams is asked to file a report with the Lake Oswego Police Department at 503-635-0238.
