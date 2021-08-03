SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – The Scappoose Fire District said they were able to contain a small wildfire that could have rapidly expanded thanks to using progressive techniques.
At 4:20 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, several calls were placed to Columbia County 911, about a fire in the brush on Scappoose Vernonia Highway near milepost 10. The fire was in a very rural area on the Western most edge of the fire district.
Scappoose Fire crews arrived to a fire that was burning in grass and brush that was also headed into the forest. The potential for rapid rate of spread was significant.
Crews were able to contain the fire by stretching hose around the fire and also constructing fire lines with hand tools and chainsaws. Despite the quick knockdown, it still took over 5 hours to “mop up.”
Scappoose Vernonia Highway is back open in both directions.
