Scappoose Fire helps clear awning collapse

SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – The Scappoose Fire District had to step in after an awning collapse at the 50000 block of Dike Road on Sunday.
Firefighters say due to the significant ice and snow from the latest storm, the awning collapsed onto more than 10 vessels at a dock. No one was hurt or around when the awning came down.
Crews say the collapse did prevent some people, who were living on house boats, to be able to come and go.
Scappoose Fire was assisted at the scene by Columbia River PUD, who was able to de-energize the power to make the area safe for crews to clear the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.