SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) - One lane of Highway 30 was shut down after a crash Wednesday morning
At around 5:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle crash at Highway 30 and Bonneville Drive.
Scappoose Fire said two people were taken to Portland area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other details about the crash are available at this time.
According to ODOT, one eastbound lane of Highway 30 was closed. The closure was causing minimum delays.
Drivers were asked to use caution while crews were on scene.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.