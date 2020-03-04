SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) - Four people were rushed to the hospital Wednesday morning following a serious crash on Highway 30.
Just after 8:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at Rocky Point Road and Highway 30.
Scappoose Fire said four people were taken to Portland area hospitals with unknown injuries.
Life Flight was activated.
All lanes of Highway 30 were shut down while emergency crews were on scene. The roadway reopened at around 9:40 a.m.
No further details have been released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.