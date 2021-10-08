ScareGrounds open at Oaks Park in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The trick-or-treating countdown is on, as Oaks Park’s ScareGrounds opened Friday.
“I think people are a little more relaxed this year,” said Jonathan Jwayad.
Jwayad brought his family to the park Friday, where kids can dress up, ride rides and get candy. Later in the evening, different haunted houses will open.
But Jwayad said when it comes to traditional trick-or-treating this year, he’s still taking the same precautions as last year.
“We decorated the house already and we are going to go trick-or-treating and hand out full size candy bars, and we’re going do a candy chute, from the porch, down to the walkway,” he said.
The Oregon Health Authority is preparing new guidelines for Trick-or-Treating this year.
Last year, OHA recommended people avoid door-to-door Trick-or-treating and Trunk or Treat events.
“This is a big moment for us,” said Emily MacKay, Marketing and Events Director at Oaks Amusement Park.
Oaks Park is also taking precautions this Halloween.
“Masks are required, just like they are for everything and also the nature of this event is really friendly in that you come with your group, you move through the house with your group,” she said. “The characters have masks.”
The event is all month-long and a sign that people are ready to get out in the community again this Halloween.
“You’re in this business because you want to see people enjoying time with their family, connecting with the community and we’re getting back to being able to do those things in a safe way,” said MacKay. “It’s very gratifying.”
On top of masks and social distancing, FOX 12 is told rides and areas are regularly sanitized.
