YACOLT, WA (KPTV) - Two students were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a school bus they were riding was involved in a crash.
North Country EMS said the school bus was rear-ended by an F-150 pickup truck at Northeast 241st Avenue and Northeast Worthington Road. The school bus was headed to Battle Ground High School.
Ten students were on the bus at the time, and two were taken by ground ambulance for precautionary checks, according to North Country EMS.
No word on if the pickup truck driver was injured.
Washington State Patrol and the Clark County Sheriff's Office have responded and are investigating the crash.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
