CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A school bus carrying high school students was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Brush Prairie area Monday morning.
The Clark County Sheriff's Office said the crash involving a school bus from the Battle Ground School District and another vehicle happened at around 7:30 a.m. at Northeast 134th Street and Northeast Laurin Road. The school bus ended up in a ditch.
About 20 students from Prairie High School and Laurin Middle School on the bus at the time of the crash. Thankfully, no students was injured.
The school bus driver and the driver of the other vehicle were not injured.
The sheriff's office said the school district is sending another bus to take the kids to school.
Battle Ground school students getting off bus that ended up in ditch and transferring to another school bus. #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/lhJZ9RSVKC— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) April 8, 2019
The investigation is ongoing.
Incorrect, there were only 21 students on board, 6 of those were high schoolers, the others were middle school students
