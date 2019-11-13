School bus with students on board slides off road in Gaston, no injuries

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A school bus that was transporting over a dozen children went off a road in Gaston Wednesday morning.
Firefighters and deputies responded to the Forest Grove School District bus near the 8000 block of Southwest Old Highway 47.
Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus on SW Old Hwy 47 near SW Speaks Dr in the Gaston area. No injuries to students. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/nP1LrgyIT1— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) November 13, 2019
Forest Grove Fire told FOX 12 that 15 to 20 students were on board at the time of the incident. The bus was described as not driveable, so another bus was called to pick up the students, who attend three different schools.
No one was injured.
The cause of the incident is not currently known.
