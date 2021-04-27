GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - There's no school Tuesday or Wednesday for nearly 6,000 students in the Centennial School District after someone hacked into the district's online network.
Carol Fenstermacher, the district's spokesperson, told FOX 12 their IT department shutdown the network as soon as they spotted the breach on Monday. The district is now conducting a full investigation.
Right now, the district is working with a cybersecurity and digital forensics firm to find out who the hacker is and how that person gained access to the network. The district also reported it to federal law enforcement.
Fenstermacher says the district's network does contain sensitive information for students and staff, but says so far, it looks like they stopped the hack in time.
"At this point it doesn't look like any of that was accessed but we also want to make sure absolute it wasn't," said Fenstermacher."We're really sorry this happened, we're working as fast as we can but we also want to make sure everything is protected once we bring it back online."
This isn't the first time hackers got where they weren't supposed to be. In 2018, Fenstermacher says two students gained access to files. She says this current breach is different, because whoever is responsible got into the entire network.
Fenstermacher adds that the district's IT department monitors the system, and that's why they caught the breach so quickly.
Of course, if school were open, like they are in like 2/3 of the states, it wouldn't matter, because kids wouldn't be forced to stay home and learn on their computers, they'd be in school learning the way they're supposed to be. To bad the OTA is full of cowards and corruption.
