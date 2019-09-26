SILVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Bottled water is being supplied to students and staff at an elementary school in Silverton after arsenic was discovered in the drinking water, according to the Silver Falls School District.
In a letter sent to parents, the school district said a sample of drinking water collected from Victor Point Elementary School on Sept. 10 showed arsenic levels at 26.5 parts per billion, which exceeds the arsenic maximum contaminant level of 10 ppb, but is below the acute level of 35 ppb.
According to the school district, they received a notice about the high levels of arsenic on Sept. 20. The letter from the school district was sent out on Sept. 23.
Victor Point is on its own well, so no other schools are affected, according to the school district.
Right now, the school district said they are working with Marion County Health and Oregon Health Association to determine the next course of action. They are also working with a water purification consultant to assist with the process.
In the meantime, bottle water is being supplied for students, staff, food preparation, and visitors.
OHA said the water is safe to use for washing hands, dishes, and other surfaces.
The school district said drinking fountains at the elementary school are currently out of service.
The drinking fountains have under counter carbon filtration systems, which the school district said should reduce arsenic levels by 40 to 70 percent. However, the school district said they are not relying on that without actual analytical results, which they are waiting on from another round of water sampling.
According to OHA, children are more susceptible to high levels of arsenic in drinking water because they drink more water per body weight than adults and because they are passing through important developmental stages, especially brain development.
OHA says drinking water high in arsenic over a short period of time can cause stomach pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, heart, lung, liver, immune, nervous, or reproductive system disorders, and diabetes.
Boiling water will not reduce the amount of arsenic in the water and can increase arsenic levels, according to OHA.
For more information about arsenic from OHA, click here.
Parents who may have questions are asked to contact Maintenance & Facility Director Lorin Stanley at 503-873-5303 ext. 1126 or stanley_lorin@silverfalls.k12.or.us.
