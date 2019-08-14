WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Beaverton School District employee died Wednesday after falling from a scissor lift near the roof of Westview High School, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office says.
Emergency crews rushed to the scene around 2:15 p.m. and attempted life-saving efforts, but were unsuccessful, according to deputies.
"School is supposed to start here in a couple weeks, trying to get things ready for the incoming students - so obviously, it is a tragic scenario," Sgt. Danny DiPietro with the sheriff's office said.
Investigators say the man fell about 20 feet from the scissor lift in the courtyard in the center of campus while he was painting and touching up the outside of the school. The sheriff’s office has not identified the man. Deputies say his family has been notified.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating to see if the man was wearing any type of safety harness. The medical examiner is conducting an autopsy.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
