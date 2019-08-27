CANBY, OR (KPTV) – School district officials in Canby have agreed at the request of the city to stop lighting fireworks after home team touchdowns.
The school district emailed the city Tuesday regarding the years-long tradition and said they would stop their football fireworks display. The fireworks celebrated the home team after each touchdown.
The effort to stop the fireworks came from Paul Ylvisaker, who says the loud display above his house was a nuisance to him, his health and his pets.
“When the animals hear it and duck and cover, that’s loud enough,” Ylvisaker said.
So, Ylvisaker gathered signatures throughout the neighborhood and asked to have the display put to an end.
Longtime resident Kelly Oliver says she hasn’t heard much talk about the controversy in her neighborhood.
The ballfield is located behind her house and is named in her husband’s honor. She says she’s sad to see the fireworks stop, and she’s not alone; of the half dozen neighbors FOX 12 spoke with who share a fence line with the high school, all of them say they’ll miss the pageantry of the home team’s display.
“From where I stand, it’s a pretty cool thing, it’s unfortunate that is it upsetting some people, but I just haven’t heard anything in the neighborhood at all,” Oliver said.
The school district says it will look for other ways to celebrate touchdowns that don't include explosions.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
